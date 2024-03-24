Mother pleads for help after daughter found shot, killed in Stockton park

Mother wants answers after daughter shot, killed in Stockton

STOCKTON - A mother is pleading for help after her daughter was found shot and killed in a Stockton park on Friday morning.

Rosemary Aceves is in disbelief after her daughter, Kaitlyn Valdovinos, was found dead with a gunshot wound in Shropshire Park at 4 a.m. on Friday. A friend with her was also shot and is expected to survive.

Valdovinos' father is also asking for help.

"So many questions we have that we won't have answers for right now and we also ask the neighborhood if they've seen anything that day or that night," her father said.

The parents say their daughter was an honor roll student who moved to Stockton from Los Angeles so her father could teach her to drive. Her DMV test was scheduled for April 12.

"I still can't believe it. I think she is going to call me," Aceves said.

There are few clues into what led her to this park in the overnight hours.

"She texted one of her cousins for help at 4 a.m., so that's all I know. It's very strange," Aceves said.

Aceves is in agony with no answers.

"Right now, we don't know anything. All we know is that someone took her, someone is responsible and this person can't just be out there," Aceves said.

The Stockton Police Department has been searching the neighborhood for surveillance camera recordings. So far they have not released any information about a suspect.