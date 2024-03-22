Woman dies, another woman hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after two young women were found shot in Stockton early Friday morning, with one of the victims later dying.

Stockton police say the women, who were both in their 20s, were found on the ground near Ernie Shropshire Park along the 4100 block of Logan Lane just before 5 a.m.

Both women had gunshot wounds, officers say.

One of the women died at the scene, police say. The other woman has been hospitalized, with police saying she's expected to survive.

No suspect information has been released at this point in the case.

Several other violent incidents were reported in the general area overnight into Friday, but Stockton police say those other incidents do not appear to be related.