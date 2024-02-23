Mother desperate for answers nearly 3 months after son killed in Sacramento lounge shooting

Mother still searching for justice after son killed in Sacramento lounge shooting

Mother still searching for justice after son killed in Sacramento lounge shooting

Mother still searching for justice after son killed in Sacramento lounge shooting

SACRAMENTO — A mother remains desperate for answers nearly three months after her son was killed outside the Sacto By Night lounge along with the club's owner.

No arrests have been made in their deaths.

The grieving mother of 23-year-old Ryu Kai Her spoke to me and said she's hoping someone may have the information investigators need to put her son's killer behind bars.

Mee Yang is fighting to keep her son's memory alive and find peace.

Ryu Kai Her, 23 Mee Yang

"He lived a beautiful life," Yang said. "He's always filled with joy and laughter and love."

February 26th marks three months since Sacramento sheriff's deputies said shots rang out in the parking lot of Sacto By Night. Gang members missed their intended targets, killing Her and the club's owner, Ben Do, who were both innocent bystanders

"The last few months has been really challenging for us," Yang said.

Yang is calling on the public for any information from people who may have seen something that night.

"Although, we could never bring [my son] back, but at least we know who is the shooter," she said of her desire to find justice and peace.

Yang shared video of her son dancing. She said it was what he loved most.

"He was a protector, and he lived a really colorful, beautiful life," she said.

It was a life filled with dancing, singing, and bringing joy to his family.

Yang said more than 100 people showed up to honor her son's life at a memorial. He was just 23 years old.

His mother is left only with memories.

"His smile. He worked behind my building, so a lot of time when I would go in to do my inventory, I would get to see him," she said. "Now I don't see him at work or at home."

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they have no update on the investigation.