Mother demands exhumation after cemetery moves daughter's grave without notice | Call Kurtis Investigates

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento mother is seeking answers—and justice—after discovering that her daughter's grave was moved without her knowledge.

Sonia Rodriguez's daughter, Jessica Fraire, was buried 16 years ago in St. Mary Cemetery in Sacramento after a drunk driver claimed the life of the 17-year-old. Recently, Rodriguez learned that cemetery staff slid Jessica's grave to accommodate a new burial, igniting a firestorm of emotions and distrust.

A shocking revelation

Rodriguez says she initially approached the cemetery staff about the apparent movement of her daughter's grave, only to be met with denial.

"The lady giggled and said we don't do that," Rodriguez recounted, incredulous at the dismissive response.

After presenting photographic evidence, she says cemetery management finally acknowledged that they had indeed mismeasured the grave and moved the vault containing Jessica's casket to make room for a man who died in April.

"No one reached out to me. Nobody let me know what was happening," Rodriguez lamented, highlighting the lack of communication and transparency from the cemetery.

Expert concerns

A funeral industry expert has criticized the cemetery's actions as "egregious" and "incredibly unethical." The situation is particularly distressing for Rodriguez, who now wants St. Mary Cemetery to pay for the exhumation of her daughter, have her cremated elsewhere, and refund the costs associated with the plot, headstone and casket.

Conflicting accounts

As the story unfolded, discrepancies in the cemetery's statements regarding the distance Jessica's grave was moved emerged. Scott Miller, the cemetery's COO, initially claimed the grave was slid over "approximately ten inches," while CEO Jerry Del Core later suggested it was "approximately two to four inches."

The cemetery's attorney then stated it was "approximately two inches," creating confusion.

When pressed on the changing numbers, Del Core explained that the ten-inch estimate was based on a preliminary visual assessment, while the two to four inches accounted for the removal of soil next to the vault. He said the vault itself was moved approximately two inches.

A mother's distrust

Rodriguez says she no longer trusts her duaghter's remains to the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento, which owns St. Mary Cemetery.

"I watched my daughter being put in the ground. Is their mistake that they measured wrong from 16 years ago, if that's even the truth?" she questioned, expressing skepticism about the cemetery's explanations.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Sacramento told CBS13:

"Catholic Funeral & Cemetery Services of the Diocese of Sacramento is a separate entity which the Diocese of Sacramento has entrusted with the vital Church ministry of providing resting places for the deceased and comfort to their families and loved ones….The diocese is also aware that CFCS and Ms. Rodriguez are in dialog and working to reach an agreement that will make amends to Ms. Rodriguez and bring her consolation."