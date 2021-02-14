Rally Held In Modesto For Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

MODESTO (CBS13) – Family and friends held a rally Saturday for Trevor Seever, an unarmed man who was shot and killed by Modesto police in December.

More than a dozen people gathered to show solidarity. Attendees were holding signs that read "#JusticeForTrevor," "Trevor Was Murdered," and "My Cousin Did Not Deserve To Die."

Officer Joseph Lamantia shot Seever, 29, several times on December 29. Police said officers were called to the 2300 block of Woodland Avenue near The Church of Brethren after receiving a call from Allison Seever, Trevor's sister, who said her brother, bought a gun and was making threats. A gun was not located at the scene.

Trevor's family says it's not the first time Officer Lamantia has killed someone and they want him off the streets.

"We don't want any other family to go through this," Allison Seever said on Saturday. "Five families is already way too many for one officer. Most officers don't even shoot their gun."

The Seever family said police haven't contacted them since they were shown the body camera from the shooting.

March 18, 2021 Update: Joseph Lamantia has been terminated from the Modesto Police Department and charged with one count of felony voluntary manslaughter. He has entered a not-guilty plea and is due back in court on June 17.

July 21, 2023 Udpate: Lamantia was cleared of manslaughter charges.