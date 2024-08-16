Modesto police school zone traffic safety operation leads to 40 citations

MODESTO – Officers in Modesto have given out dozens of tickets for infractions around schools this week, police say.

Tuesday was the first day of school for campuses across the Modesto City Schools system.

Modesto police have been out in force on patrol around the district's more than two dozen schools, making sure students are safe.

On Friday, Modesto police announced that officers had given out a total of 40 citations so far.

"Our focus was on keeping students safe and educating the community on proper traffic safety around schools," police said in a statement posted to social media.

Officers didn't say if there was an infraction that stood out the most.

A grant from the Office of Traffic Safety helped fund the operation, Modesto police say.

School zone traffic laws in California

In California, school zones have numerous special traffic laws that drivers need to keep in mind.

As detailed by the California Department of Motor Vehicles handbook, the speed limit within 500 feet of a school while children are present is 25 mph. Some schools may even have a speed limit as low as 15 mph.

Drivers also need to pay extra close attention to school buses. Flashing red lights on the school bus means drivers in both directions (unless the bus is on a divided road) must stop.

Failing to stop for a school bus could mean a fine of up to $1,000.