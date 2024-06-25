Long-time Modesto school employee accused of trying to meet 13-year-old for sex

MODESTO — Detectives arrested a long-time employee of the Modesto City Schools district who is accused of trying to meet a 13-year-old for sex, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Kevin Morgan, 63, of Riverbank, was arrested on June 14 when he met an undercover detective who had been posing as a 13-year-old child. authorities said. Communication between the two had gone on for a week before arranging a meeting at Beyer Park on the north side of the city.

Detectives said the arrangement made was for the pair to head back to Morgan's home where they would engage in sexual acts.

Morgan was arrested without incident. Detectives later conducted a search of his home and seized multiple electronic devices for forensic screening.

"We urge parents to show an interest in who their children are communicating with. Trust, but verify, they are talking with those who have their best interest at heart," the sheriff's office said in the announcement of Morgan's arrest.

Morgan had worked as a campus supervisor at Mark Twain Junior High. Detectives said they were in constant contact with school staff and determined that no actual children were contacted or harmed.

Margan faces three charges of sending harmful material to a minor with the intent to seduce. He remained in custody as of Tuesday and bond was set at $575,000.