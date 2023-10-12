Miracle Mile makeover takes first step forward in Stockton with focus on safety, new funding

STOCKTON -- Some call it the heartbeat of Stockton: the city's historic Miracle Mile district. Improvements to the stretch have been years in the making and took the first real step forward Wednesday night.

Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) and the newly formed Ad Hoc Workgroup, made up of 21 community members, hosted their first public meeting to get input on what needs to be included in the Miracle Mile Improvement Project.

It marked the official kickoff in the project that Villapudua calls a pivotal moment for Stockton.

"We will revitalize. Keep it safe. Keep it clean. Keep our businesses going," Villapudua told CBS13.

Villapudua secured $20 million in state funding for safety and aesthetic improvements on the mile one year ago in October 2022. Wednesday night, the assemblymember announced an additional $3.1 million in state funds.

The push for change was inspired by the death of Casey Bynum. The young restaurant employee died in August 2021 when he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street to take a picture.

His death put safety in the spotlight on the mile.

"These improvements are so necessary and needed," said Kevin Hernandez.

Hernandez is the owner of AVE on the Mile, where Bynum worked. He made it his mission to make the district safer for everyone.

"I made a promise not only to the community, I made a promise to a mom," Hernandez said fighting through tears. "And that promise was to let her know we care and we are going to fight in his honor."

Hernandez is now a part of the Ad Hoc Workgroup.

The safety improvements he and other Miracle Mile business owners have been advocating for since Bynum's death include updating the pedestrian crosswalks, adding lights and lowering the speed limit on the busy road.

The goal is to ultimately make the Miracle Mile a more walkable district.

"We've had a lot of public input and will continue to have a lot of public input. That will be a priority for all of us," said Villapudua. "We don't want to have another fatal accident on our mile."

Friends of Bynum said his legacy is cemented in the future of the Miracle Mile.

"It's unfortunate it often takes a tragedy for safety improvements to be implemented or let alone even be heard. This undoubtedly honors Casey, and it just goes to show even though Casey is no longer with us, he is still making positive changes in the community," said Brooke Formati, a close friend of Bynum.

The Ad Hoc Workgroup is tasked with presenting its official recommendations for changes to the City of Stockton by early 2024.

"We're just excited. This is going to be the centerpiece of Stockton," said Villapudua.

The project must be completed by the year 2028. Stockton city leaders want to get started on the work by early 2024.