Stockton's historic Miracle Mile awarded $20M for traffic safety improvements

STOCKTON — Tens of millions of dollars will be invested into Stockton's historic district to foster an environment for all Stocktonians.

The hub for business, entertainment, and family has too often been a hot spot for major traffic dangers.

In 2021, 23-year-old Casey Bynum was hit and killed by a car as he tried to cross the street on the Miracle Mile.

The tragic accident shined a spotlight on a daily problem; traffic safety measures on the mile need to be updated.

Business owners were excited to learn Wednesday night that a major investment is being made into the area they call the "heart of Stockton."

"My dog here and I walk across that street twice a day, and if I had a dollar for every time I've screamed, that's a ticket, I would be a wealthy man," said Mr. Otto's bookstore owner, Tim Otto.

He believes more has to be done to protect patrons, or they will stop coming.

"I've seen people hit by cars," Otto said. "Don't let anybody get killed. Don't let anybody else get killed."

Stockton City Manager Harry Black addressed the community at a meeting to announce a legislative update regarding the Miracle Mile Wednesday night.

At that meeting, business owners along the mile learned the improvements are no longer a pipe dream but a promise thanks to $20 million in funding secured by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua, a Democrat of Stockton.

The audience clapped and cheered as Villapudua unveiled a check totaling $20 million addressed to the city of Stockton Wednesday.

"This is the centerpiece of Stockton," Villapudua said of the Miracle Mile.

All of the money will fund improvements on the mile.

"It will be spent in the most efficient, effective, and transparent way," said City Manager Black. "This is once in a generation-type opportunity, this type of investment."