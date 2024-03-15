Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $875 million after no winner in Friday's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to at least $875 million after there was no winner in Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers for Friday's $815 million jackpot were 13, 25, 50, 51 and 66, with a Mega Ball of 6.

The next drawing will take place Tuesday night. There has not been a jackpot winner since Dec. 8.

Friday's jackpot would have been the sixth-largest in the game's history, with the top five all north of one billion dollars.

A single-winning ticket in Friday's jackpot would have come with the choice of whether to receive either a one-time lump-sum payment of about $385 million in cash before taxes, or go with an annuity, which consists of annual payments over 30 years.

According to the lottery analysis site USAMega.com, the annuity option for Friday's jackpot would have averaged 30 payments of about $27 million per year before taxes.

In August of last year, a single winning ticket was sold in Neptune, Florida, for a $1.6 billion jackpot, the largest in Mega Millions history, and the third-largest in lottery history.

In February 2023, a winning ticket sold near Los Angeles claimed a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest in lottery history.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately one in 302.58 million.

Mega Millions drawings take place at 11 p.m. Eastern on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

— Alex Sundby contributed to this report.