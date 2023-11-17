Marysville bar loses liquor license for serving minor who crashed into tree

MARYSVILLE — A Marysville bar lost its liquor license for serving alcohol to a minor who later crashed while driving drunk.

The incident happened on July 27. An employee at the Cigar Box on D Street served the 19-year-old multiple alcoholic drinks without checking his ID, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) said Friday.

Despite being obviously intoxicated, the bar continued to serve the minor, ABC said.

When the teen left the bar, he crashed into two vehicles before crashing his vehicle into a tree. He suffered major injuries.

Cigar Box settled when ABC filed disciplinary action and agreed to the immediate suspension of its liquor license. That license will be revoked if it is not transferred within six months, or 180 days.

"Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority," ABC Director Joseph McCullough said. "We want to remind licensees to check IDs and help keep Californians safe."

Down south in Fairfield, during a decoy operation this week, four businesses were cited for selling alcohol to minors.