4 Fairfield businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors in a decoy operation

FAIRFIELD - Four businesses in Fairfield were cited, including one business that faces a suspension of its license, for selling alcohol to a minor during a decoy operation earlier this week. 

On Wednesday, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and Fairfield Police Department's Community Action Team conducted a minor decoy option. 

Authorities said a minor, under the supervision of law enforcement, attempted to purchase alcohol from 10 stores in Fairfield. 

The ABC cited four businesses for selling alcohol to a minor, including Panderia La Mexicana, Circle K, Seven Food & Liquor and 7-Eleven. 

Authorities said Panderia La Mexicana will face a suspension of its license, saying it was its third violation and second in as many weeks.

Clerks who sold to a minor face a $1,000 fine and 32 hours of community service for a first violation. Businesses may face a fine, suspension or a permanent revocation of their alcoholic beverage license. 

A bar in Marysville lost its license after the ABC said a 19-year-old was served alcoholic drinks before he crashed his vehicle into a tree, resulting in major injuries. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 6:12 PM PST

