Crews search for swimmer following shark attack off Marin County beach

BOLINAS -- Authorities said Sunday a man is missing after a shark attacked him while swimming off the Marin County coast.

The Coast Guard received a report at 10:40 a.m. of a person who was attacked by a shark and pulled under at Wildcat Beach at the southern end of Point Reyes.

Marin County firefighters responded and determined that three men who had gone for a swim encountered a shark which attacked one of them. The others swam back to shore and told first responders there was a large pool of blood in the water.

Authorities told KPIX that the three swimmers were camping with a group of about 10 to 15 people above the beach.

It's unclear what type of shark attacked the swimmer. The Coast Guard says they'll continue to search into the overnight hours as long as the weather conditions allow them.

Will be updated.

Shark attack at Wildcat Beach in Marin County KPIX