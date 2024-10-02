Watch CBS News
March Madness set to return to Sacramento in 2027

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO – March Madness will be returning to Sacramento in 2027, hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA men's tournament. 

The Golden 1 Center hosted the first and second rounds in 2023 and 2017. In 2023, it brought in more than $9.4 million into the local economy and more than 11,000 hotel room nights, according to the Golden 1 Center. 

The 2023 year featured Arizona and UCLA, who were both No. 2 seeds in the tournament. Arizona was upset by No. 15-seeded Princeton, who went on to the Sweet 16 and lost to Creighton. 

Creighton, a No. 6 seed in 2017, was upset by No. 11-seeded Rhode Island in Sacramento. That Rhode Island team lost to Oregon at Golden 1 Center in the Round of 32.

That year also featured UCLA, who made it to the Sweet 16 where they lost to Kentucky. 

Sacramento will also host the Women's Division I College Basketball Regionals in 2026. 

Visit Sacramento also announced that Sacramento will host the NCAA Division I and II men's and women's cross-country regional in 2026.

