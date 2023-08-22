Placer County residents continue to rally against release of sexually violent predator

AUBURN – A sexually violent predator is expected to be released in Placer County, and it's continuing to create a firestorm of protests.

The Housing Committee of the Department of State Hospitals gathered in Sacramento to discuss where William Robert Stephenson should be released.

Meanwhile, the Placer County District Attorney's Office secured a second location in its jurisdiction to make it easier for the community to attend the meeting since it will be most impacted by the decision.

When the committee went behind closed doors for part of the meeting, despite being asked to keep it public, jeers followed. The concern was that Stephenson is familiar with second chances.

"The fact of the matter remains that Mr. Stephenson re-offended while he was assigned to Placer County by being in possession of child pornography," Sheriff Wayne Woo said.

At the time, Stephenson was released in Roseville before going back to the state hospital in 2017.

Survivors of sexual assault believe his past behavior may mean more victims in the future.

"If we let him out, we're saying to the victims, 'It's OK, he's done his time,' " Anabel Velasquez said.

Despite fierce opposition, Stephenson will be released under a transient status and receive a trailer or RV at a location yet to be determined. By now, county officials claim they should have received a handful of possible locations to begin the vetting process but have not.

Now, lawmakers are pledging to tackle transient releases.

"So if we have to make it clear in the law that it's not allowed, that's exactly what we're going to do," Assemblyman Joe Patterson said. "I will be introducing legislation later this week."

With stakes so high, Placer County residents are encouraged to voice their concerns ahead of a scheduled court date for September 1.

By law, officials have at least 30 days to review possible locations for sexually violent predators, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. With the court hearing around the corner, if no suggestions are given before the court date, the district attorney plans to push back the release of Stephenson.