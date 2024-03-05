Watch CBS News
Man wanted in connection to Ventura Street homicide in Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — Detectives are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman following a domestic violence incident in south Sacramento over the weekend, the Sacramento Police Department said Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect as Dominique Broadt, 32. He is described as being 6-foot-2, weighing around 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Photo of Dominique Brandt Sacramento Police Department

Sacramento police officers responded for a welfare check at a home on Ventura Street at around 4 p.m. Sunday. The officers conducting that welfare check heard gunshots, forcing them to retreat out of the area and call for backup.

Dozens more officers responded to the scene and helped set up a perimeter. Investigators eventually were able to search the home and that's when they found the woman with at least one gunshot wound.

She died at the scene and was later identified by a coroner as Rama Alsarraj, 34, of Sacramento.

Sacramento police said it believed Broadt shot the woman following a domestic violence incident and the pair were believed to be in a romantic relationship. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Broadt should immediately contact authorities.

