Shooting suspect search closes down multiple streets in douth Sacramento neighborhood Sunday

SACRAMENTO - The search for a shooting suspect is on in south Sacramento after officers initially thought they may have been shot at.

It started with a welfare call to the Sacramento Police Department to a home on Ventura Street at around 4 p.m. Sunday.

"While they were conducting that welfare check officers heard sounds of shots fired, they retreated out of that area," said spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department Anthony Gamble.

Then dozens of more officers showed up to create a large perimeter stretching from 47th to Encinal Avenue.

This allowed SWAT and investigators to move in on the ground and a chopper to circle up above to give them eyes from the sky.

CBS 13 asked police if they could confirm if any officers were shot at. Gamble said this was unconfirmed.

"There were some initial reports that maybe the officers thought they were being shot at, but that is unconfirmed at this time," said Gamble. "We just know officers did hear sounds of shots fired."

So who was being shot at? Gamble said that is still unknown as no victims, suspect or gun have been found.

"At this point we do think it's kind of isolated to that house," Gamble said. "But of course if you see something, or you see someone in your backyard or something strange, contact the police department."

Gamble could not say what the initial welfare call was, but they created such a large perimeter to be safe and comb through the whole area.

Just before 7:30 p.m. part of the perimeter came down, shifting the focus to where the initial shots were believed to be fired from.

By 9 p.m. all of the caution tape was down, including on Ventura Street, but police were still out there.

During CBS13's live report at 10 p.m., the caution tape came back up on Ventura as they continued the investigation into the night.