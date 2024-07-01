Man struck and killed by car on Hazel Avenue in Orangevale

ORANGEVALE – A man died Monday morning after being struck by a car on Hazel Avenue in Sacramento County.

California Highway Patrol said the man, whose identity has not been shared with the public, was standing on the center median of Hazel Avenue south of Greenback Lane when the car hit him a little before 8 a.m.

He was transported in critical condition to a local hospital where he died.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but a CHP official confirmed that alcohol or drug use did not lead to the collision.