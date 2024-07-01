Watch CBS News
Local News

Man struck and killed by car on Hazel Avenue in Orangevale

By Bella Barbosa

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ORANGEVALE – A man died Monday morning after being struck by a car on Hazel Avenue in Sacramento County.

California Highway Patrol said the man, whose identity has not been shared with the public, was standing on the center median of Hazel Avenue south of Greenback Lane when the car hit him a little before 8 a.m. 

He was transported in critical condition to a local hospital where he died.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but a CHP official confirmed that alcohol or drug use did not lead to the collision. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.