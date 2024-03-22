Watch CBS News
Man shot in chest in Sacramento area dies nearly a month later

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A homicide investigation is now underway after a man died nearly a month after he was shot in the chest and walked into a business in Sacramento County last month.

The victim, who died on Thursday, was identified as 38-year-old Joseph Soto Jr.

Deputies responded to the south Sacramento area on the night of Feb. 24 for a shooting.

At about 10:15 p.m. that night, deputies said Soto Jr. walked into a Wingstop on Florin Road between Florin Mall Drive and 65th Street with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said that he was shot in the chest and was coherent at the time. He was taken to the hospital but died nearly a month later.

No arrests have been made and the sheriff's office said there are no new updates as of Friday afternoon. 

Brandon Downs

March 22, 2024

