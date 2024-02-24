Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in the chest in Sacramento area sent to hospital, deputies say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Shooting in Sacramento County sends man to hospital
Shooting in Sacramento County sends man to hospital 00:16

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Deputies are investigating after they said a man was shot in the chest in the south Sacramento area Saturday night.

At about 10:15 p.m., deputies received the initial report and responded to the scene. Deputies said the victim walked into a Wingstop on Florin Road between Florin Mall Drive and 65th Street with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said the man was shot in the chest and was coherent. He was taken to the hospital.

There is no information about a suspect at this time.

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 10:45 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.