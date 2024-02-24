Man shot in the chest in Sacramento area sent to hospital, deputies say

Shooting in Sacramento County sends man to hospital

Shooting in Sacramento County sends man to hospital

Shooting in Sacramento County sends man to hospital

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Deputies are investigating after they said a man was shot in the chest in the south Sacramento area Saturday night.

At about 10:15 p.m., deputies received the initial report and responded to the scene. Deputies said the victim walked into a Wingstop on Florin Road between Florin Mall Drive and 65th Street with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said the man was shot in the chest and was coherent. He was taken to the hospital.

There is no information about a suspect at this time.