Man shot in chest in Sacramento area dies, homicide investigation underway

Man dies after he was shot in chest in Arden-Arcade neighborhood

SACRAMENTO – Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday afternoon in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot in the chest at the Gas Light Towers apartments on the 3800 block of Annadale Lane sometime around 2 p.m. Shortly before 4:45 p.m., deputies said the man died.

A woman who was also shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies are at the scene investigating the shooting.

No information about what led up to the shooting or about a suspect was available.