Man sentenced for January killing of Robert Morgan in Turlock

TURLOCK — The man convicted in the January killing of Turlock resident Robert Morgan was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, authorities said Wednesday.

Alejandro Rosales-Ortuno, of Los Banos in Merced County, pleaded guilty on September 21 to killing Morgan. He had been pulled over and arrested in early March as he was leaving a residence in Los Banos.

Morgan was fatally shot early in the morning of January 15. It happened at Grand Cru, where Morgan worked as a security guard.

The Turlock Police Department said the incident involved security and several patrons. Morgan, who was there while off-duty, stepped in to assist his coworkers after the fight moved outside.

The altercation escalated and Morgan was shot.

"The Turlock Police Department extends their condolences to Robert's friends and family. Our thoughts will continue to be with them," Turlock police said.