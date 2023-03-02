Suspect arrested in shooting outside Turlock bar that left man dead

TURLOCK – The suspect in the January 2023 killing of Turlock resident Robert Morgan has been arrested, police say.

According to the Turlock Police Department, detectives spotted the suspect – 23-year-old Alejandro Rosales Ortuno – as he was leaving a residence in Los Banos on Wednesday. Authorities pulled him over and he was taken into custody.

No details have been released on how detectives identified Ortuno as the suspect, but search warrants have been served at two residences in Los Banos – one along the 200 block of Wisteria Avenue and the other on the 2300 block of Rock Creek Drive.

"Our sympathy goes out to the victim's family, and we hope the arrest of Ortuno starts to bring some sense of closure as they continue to mourn the loss of Robert," Detective Raul Garcia said in a statement.

The shooting that left Morgan dead happened early in the morning on Jan. 15. Investigators have said that it appears that a fight started inside Grand Cru involving security and several patrons. Morgan stepped in to help after the fight moved outside.

Someone in a dark-colored sedan then shot Morgan before taking off.

Morgan had worked security at Grand Cru, but was off at the time of the shooting.

Ortuno has been booked into Stanislaus County Jail and is being held without bail on a homicide warrant, authorities say.