Man sentenced for deadly shooting of teen in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY - A 19-year-old convicted of killing a 13-year-old in Yuba County was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison earlier this week, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office said.

Gabriel Aguayo was sentenced to 15 years to life for the murder of Chance Leon and an additional four years for personal use of a firearm on Monday. The sentencing comes after Aguayo entered a plea deal in October.

Leon was shot shortly before midnight on July 6, 2023, at the Shasta Glen apartments in Linda on Gossett Way. A deputy near the apartments heard five gunshots and later located Leon.

An investigation revealed that Leon and a friend encountered Aguayo in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Witnesses told authorities that there "had been bad blood between Leon's group of friends and Aguayo," prosecutors said in a news release.

Surveillance video showed Leon and a friend running from Aguayo, who fired multiple rounds, prosecutors said.

One round hit Leon, who ran into an apartment and collapsed. Leon died at the scene.

Aguayo took off into a friend's apartment but was arrested hours later. A Glock 9mm pistol was found in a sock and buried in insulation in the attic of the apartment Aguayo was arrested.

Authorities said a motive in the shooting has not been determined.