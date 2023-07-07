19-year-old teenager charged with homicide for shooting a 13-year-old in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY -- A 19-year-old teenager was charged with homicide in the shooting death of a 13-year-old, said Yuba County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting was reported Thursday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the Shasta Glen Apartments area on Gossett Way.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound and emergency personnel began life-saving measures. However, the juvenile succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation revealed led to the arrest of Gabrial Angel Aguayo, who was booked into the Yuba County jail.

Two other juveniles were also arrested at the scene for violations of their probation.

An investigation is currently underway to determine a motive for the shooting.