Watch CBS News
Local News

19-year-old teenager charged with homicide for shooting a 13-year-old in Yuba County

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

19-year-old teenager charged with homicide for shooting a 13-year-old in Yuba County
19-year-old teenager charged with homicide for shooting a 13-year-old in Yuba County 00:22

YUBA COUNTY -- A 19-year-old teenager was charged with homicide in the shooting death of a 13-year-old, said Yuba County Sheriff's Department. 

The shooting was reported Thursday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the Shasta Glen Apartments area on Gossett Way. 

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound and emergency personnel began life-saving measures. However, the juvenile succumbed to his injuries. 

The investigation revealed led to the arrest of Gabrial Angel Aguayo, who was booked into the Yuba County jail. 

19-year-old teenager charged with homicide for shooting a 13-year-old in Yuba County

Two other juveniles were also arrested at the scene for violations of their probation. 

An investigation is currently underway to determine a motive for the shooting. 

First published on July 7, 2023 / 12:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.