Man in wheelchair killed in collision with SUV near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY - A Modesto man in a wheelchair died after he was hit by a vehicle in Stanislaus County Thursday morning, the Modesto CHP said.

At about 5:55 a.m., officers responded to a collision on South Santa Cruz Avenue near Mono Drive, just outside Modesto city limits.

Officers said the driver of a white Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on South Santa Cruz Avenue when the man in a wheelchair entered the intersection at an unmarked crosswalk.

The driver collided with the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. The CHP said DUI is not suspected at this time.

The identification of the man is pending next of kin.