Man gets 80 years to life in state prison for deadly Turlock shooting

TURLOCK — The man convicted in the first-degree murder of Joel Lopez Guzman outside a Turlock auto parts store has been sentenced to 80 years to life in state prison, prosecutors said Friday.

Jeramie Skylar Hoover, 25, killed Guzman, 39, in a drive-by shooting outside the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Lander Avenue on November 16, 2020.

Guzman was standing near his SUV in the store's parking lot when Hoover pulled up in a sedan and fired multiple shots at him, Turlock police said.

Guzman was shot six times in the back and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Hoover was convicted of the murder back in October. He was also found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.