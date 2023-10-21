Man convicted of first-degree murder in November 2020 shooting in Turlock

TURLOCK — The man who shot and killed a Turlock man in the parking lot of an auto parts store in November 2020 was convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Friday.

Jeramie Skylar Hoover, 25, was found guilty of murdering Joel Lopez Guzman, 39, outside an O'Reilly Auto Parts on Lander Avenue on November 16, 2020.

The day after the shooting, Turlock police said Guzman was standing near his SUV in the parking lot when someone pulled up in a gray, newer-model sedan and opened fire.

Guzman was shot six times in the back and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, officials said.

Hoover was also found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces a sentence of life behind bars.