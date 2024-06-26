Man dies after shot in Elk Grove hotel parking lot, police investigate

ELK GROVE – A man died after he was shot in a hotel parking lot in Elk Grove late Tuesday, police said.

Around 11:30 p.m., police posted on X that they were investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express on Maritime Drive that happened around 10:15 p.m.

About two hours later, the police department said the man had died and they learned that an argument was heard before the shooting.

They said a vehicle was seen leaving the area shortly after. No description of the vehicle or a suspect has been provided.

Anyone with information can contact the Elk Grove Police Department.