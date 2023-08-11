Man dead following road rage incident that led to West Clover Road shooting in Tracy

TRACY — Two people were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail after a man was shot during a possible road rage incident in Tracy, authorities said Saturday.

It happened Friday afternoon, August 4, along West Clover Road. The victim of the shooting, identified as 61-year-old Ryan Wood from Manteca, has died from his injuries as of Friday, August 11.

The suspects were identified as Lodi residents Eduardo Tarvin, 23, and Jacob Nevarez, 21. Tarvin and Nevarez were located in a vehicle on Interstate 205 after fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Tarvin and Nevarez now face upgraded charges from attempted murder to murder and shooting into a vehicle. They are both also allegedly responsible for several road rage and weapon brandishing incidents in the Tracy area.

Tracy police said they believe a road rage incident between two vehicles — a silver/gray Jeep Wrangler and a white Nissa cargo van — led to the shooting.

Tracy Police Department officers managed to capture the two suspects with help from their Flock ALPR cameras, which identified and located the suspects within 15 minutes of the crime.

Investigators believe the incident started on eastbound Interstate 580 near Pleasanton to eastbound Highway 205 in Tracy, and are seeking out any potential witnesses who may have dash cam footage, cell phone video, or any other eyewitness accounts.

They are also looking for anyone who has been a victim of the incidents above to contact them at (209) 831-4847.