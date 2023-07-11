Man found dead in a backyard following a car crash in Empire

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- A man was found dead in a backyard following a crash, said authorities.

The crash was reported on Friday, July 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Church Street, south of B Street.

According to California Highway Patrol, a man was seen running from the crash scene and emergency personnel found an empty Jeep SUV with damages at the scene.

Slightly less than half an hour later, there was another report of an unresponsive man in a backyard on B Street.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the man dead.

It is believed that the victim was the driver of the Jeep and it is currently unknown if his fatal injuries were a result of the crash or a medical emergency.

Alcohol seems to be a factor in the crash and anyone with information is encouraged to contact CHP officers at 209-545-7440.