Man convicted of DUI, multiple allegations in Antelope crash that injured child and parents in 2022

SACRAMENTO – A man was convicted of DUI and multiple allegations following a head-on crash that injured a 4-year-old and her parents in October of 2022 in the Antelope area of Sacramento County, prosecutors said Friday.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. when prosecutors said John Hayden Hart was driving a stolen dually truck while under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Prosecutors said Hart was speeding on Roseville Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on into a sedan. The impact of the crash caused the part of the sedan to end up on top of a home.

A 4-year-old's parents were on their way to drop her off at preschool at the time of the crash.

The child suffered multiple fractures to her spine, causing permanent paralysis to her lower body, prosecutors said. She has regained limited movement in her upper body, allowing her to speak and eat.

The parents suffered broken legs and ribs.

Hart was convicted Wednesday of DUI of drugs causing injury and felony vehicle theft. The jury also found multiple allegations true, including great bodily injury causing paralysis and great bodily injury of a child under 5.

Hart faces a maximum sentence of 32 years and four months in prison. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 16.