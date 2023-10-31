Lawsuit filed against Roseville police over October 2022 crash that ended chase

ROSEVILLE – A Sacramento family is suing the Roseville Police Department over a chase that ended in a head-on crash in Antelope last year. The driver of the truck that was being chased by authorities is also being sued.

The crash happened roughly one year ago on the morning of October 24, 2022, along Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue

The lawsuit claims an officer had spotted a suspected stolen truck and chased the driver, with both hitting 100 miles an hour including the officer without lights or sirens activated on the patrol car.

The truck crashed into a sedan, and the impact was so intense that part of the vehicle ended up on top of a home.

A man, a woman and a 4-year-old girl in the sedan were severely injured and were the family behind the lawsuit.

Authorities arrested the driver – John Hayden Hart, II – of the truck following the crash on suspicion of a DUI. Jail records show Hart, 39, remains in custody at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center in Elk Grove. He is expected back in court on January 9.

Roseville police have not responded to the suit.

The Sacramento County court website shows the next case for the hearing isn't until September 20, 2024, for a case management conference.