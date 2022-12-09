Watch CBS News
Rocklin man, 3-year-old suffer major injuries in rollover crash

ROCKLIN — Two people, including a 3-year-old boy, suffered major injuries in a rollover crash in Rocklin, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said the initial investigation shows the driver, a 43-year-old man from Rocklin, was exiting State Route 65 onto Sunset Boulevard and took the off-ramp too fast.

The vehicle overturned multiple times in a dirt area just off the side of the roadway.

Both people had to be extricated from the vehicle and were taken to Sutter Roseville. The child was in a car seat in the back seat.

The CHP said the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. and did not impact traffic.

