See What's On CBS13

Two people, including a 3-year-old boy, suffered major injuries in a rollover crash in Rocklin, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

Rocklin man, 3-year-old suffer major injuries in rollover crash Two people, including a 3-year-old boy, suffered major injuries in a rollover crash in Rocklin, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On