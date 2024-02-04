Man armed with knife shot by police in Stockton Sunday night

STOCKTON - A man armed with a knife was shot by a Stockton police officer Sunday night, the police department said.

At about 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of E. Bianchi Road after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a man who was armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they found the man armed with a knife, leading to an officer firing their weapon and wounding the man, police said. He was transported to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

A woman who was stabbed was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

Police said no officers were injured and the incident remains under investigation.

