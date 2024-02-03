Shooting involving officer in Stockton sends man to hospital

STOCKTON - A man is in the hospital after a shooting involving a Stockton police officer Saturday morning, the police department said.

Officers said they received a report of a disturbance involving a man armed with a knife. The caller said that their parents were arguing and the father was going to stab their mother.

When officers arrived at the scene on the 1500 block of E. Eleventh Street around 9 a.m., police said they located the man "at which point the officer-involved shooting occurred."

The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The mother was also taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured in the incident. No other information about what occurred when officers arrived at the scene has been released at this time.

The incident is under investigation.