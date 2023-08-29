Man accused of shooting and killing Amazon big rig driver in Lathrop pleads not guilty

Man accused of killing Amazon big rig driver in Lathrop pleads not guilty

Man accused of killing Amazon big rig driver in Lathrop pleads not guilty

Man accused of killing Amazon big rig driver in Lathrop pleads not guilty

MANTECA — The man accused of shooting and killing an Amazon big rig driver in Lathrop pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge Tuesday, San Joaquin County Superior Court said.

The charge against Manteca resident Andrew Christopher Watson, 29, came with a firearms enhancement that carries up to 50 years to life in prison.

On June 15 at around 12:46 p.m., Ilkhom Shodiev, 37, from North Carolina, was driving northbound on Interstate 5 near Lathrop in an Amazon big rig when, for unknown reasons, he was shot. The shooting sent the big rig off the freeway and into parked cars at a nearby business before crashing into a building.

Shodiev was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Watson, who was arrested in late-June, remains in custody on a no-bail hold.