Man accused of Sac State arson arrested near Los Angeles

SACRAMENTO — A man accused of committing arson on the Sacramento State campus in December was recently arrested near Los Angeles, officials said Friday.

Cody Haney was taken into custody by officers with the Ontario Police Department on January 12, the State Fire Marshal's Office said in a news release. He had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including for the Sac State incident, which happened on the evening of December 10, 2023.

On Monday, December 11, Sacramento State campus police issued an advisory stating multiple campus areas were targeted in a string of vandalism. A storage shed near Hornet Stadium was also on fire.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said it later confirmed the fire was a result of arson and identified the suspect as Haney, who was captured in campus surveillance footage.

Haney has bail set at $50,000. He has not been named as a suspect in the vandalism.

Several agencies including Sacramento's police and sheriff's departments, Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers and local community members assisted with the investigation.