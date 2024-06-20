Malik Monk to return to Kings on 4-year, $78 million deal, report says

SACRAMENTO — Malik Monk, the runner-up Sixth Man of the Year and fan favorite, intends to sign a new multi-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Thursday.

According to Woj, Monk will be signing a four-year, $78 million deal that includes a player option to stay with the Kings. This was the maximum Sacramento could offer him due to early bird rights from the last deal they made with him.

Monk averaged 15.4 points (career high), 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists (career high) in 72 games before suffering a sprained MCL that turned out to end his season in the middle of a final push by the team to go back to the playoffs.

Coming off the bench, Monk has been a crucial piece of this era of Kings basketball that saw the team return to the postseason the previous year for the first time since 2006.

Monk's future with Sacramento had been arguably the biggest question of the Kings' off-season as he was expected to get bigger deals from other teams around the league.