Malik Monk officially signs extension with Sacramento Kings, saying "it felt like home here"

Malik Monk explains why he resigned with the Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO – Malik Monk officially resigned with the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, signing a four-year, $78 million contract.

The shooting guard admitted that he could have left Sacramento for more money but decided to stay because of the loyal fans and the way the city helped him mature.

"I go everywhere and feel comfortable and that's a home I feel like. So I'm back," Monk said.

He was in the running for the Sixth Man of the Year last season. He averaged a career-high 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and a career-high 5.1 assists in 72 games. He then suffered a sprained MCL that ended his season, which is fully healed now.

"They did everything they was supposed to do," Monk said. "I didn't feel like it was aggressive or anything like that. I just feel like that was their job and they made sure that I was one of the main focuses."

Monk said he wants to start but will do whatever the team needs him to do and keep an open mind about coming off the bench.

After starting his career with the Charlotte Hornets, Monk played with the Los Angeles Lakers for one year before spending the past two seasons with his Kentucky Wildcats teammate De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento.