Local Make-A-Wish recipient speaks on Michael Jordan's kindness after basketball icon's historic donation

ELK GROVE — NBA legend Michael Jordan made history on his 60th birthday when he donated $10 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation — the largest individual donation ever made to the nonprofit.

Jordan has been granting wishes for decades and one recipient local to our area spoke of his kindness.

There's been some debate over whether Jordan is the greatest of all time (GOAT) on the court.

"He's definitely, by far, the GOAT off the court when it comes to granting wishes," said Make-A-Wish alumni Donovan Russell.

That is not up for discussion. On top of the $10 million donation, Jordan has granted hundreds of wishes during the last three decades.

"I got to fly out to the Bahamas and go to the Atlantis resort and spend personal one-on-one time with Jordan," Russell said.

Fourteen years ago, Russell, an Elk Grove native, was battling eye cancer. His wish was to meet MJ.

"He took us out to golf courses. He took us to a private dinner party that they had," Russell said.

After the Bahamas, they also went to Jordan's flight school basketball camp in Santa Barbara.

"I went there for five years, and every time I went, he would always recognize me [and] speak to me," Russell said.

Russell found strength in Jordan's generosity.

"It really changed my perspective of my illness, and to me, it helped me get through the battle, made me feel immensely special, put that fire under my feet," Russell said.

Not long after having his own wish granted, Russell decided he wanted to be like Mike when it came to giving back.

"My family and I decided that maybe there's something we can do," he said. "Someone cared enough to look out for us, so we thought why not look out for those around us that are experiencing similar things."

They started the Donovan Russell Foundation to help families with children affected by cancer and other illnesses.

"I just want to be able to make other people feel special, too," Russell said.

Now 21 years old, Russell is healthy, thriving and a forever fan of not just Jordan the legend, but Jordan the human.

"Kids feel special when they meet Michael Jordan, and he makes them feel special," Russell said. "And he looks out for us, and I appreciate that."

Make-A-Wish said it costs about $10,000 to make one wish come true, which means Jordan is funding roughly 1,000 wishes. He's asked others to help celebrate his 60th birthday by donating to the nonprofit as well.