Michael Jordan makes major Make-A-Wish donation

Make-A-Wish said it costs about $10,000 to make one wish come true, which means Jordan is funding roughly 1,000 wishes. He's asked others to help celebrate his 60th birthday by donating to the nonprofit as well.
