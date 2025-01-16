Major League Volleyball debuts in January 2026, Sacramento among first 10 teams

SACRAMENTO — California's capital city will be home to one of the 10 initial franchises in the newly announced Major League Volleyball (MLV) set to launch in January 2026.

USA Volleyball announced the new women's pro volleyball league on Thursday, with current Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said to be a founding member and owner of the new Sacramento franchise.

Other MLV franchises will be in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Kansas, Ohio and Washington.

Other notable founding partners of the league include musician Jason Derulo, Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Kerri Wash Jennings, and entrepreneur Danny White who will own the MLV's founding franchise — the Omaha Supernovas. It was not yet known what the Sacramento franchise would be named.

USA Volleyball says the MLV is backed by more than $100 million in funding.

"The league aspires to be the top women's pro sports league in the U.S., offering elite competition and rivalries, excellent medical and training support, top venues, and major broadcast partnerships," USA Volleyball said in the announcement.

In addition to owning the Kings and this new women's franchise, Ranadivé was instrumental in Major League Baseball's Athletics franchise moving from Oakland to West Sacramento for the next three seasons. The A's will play ball at Sutter Health Park during that time, which is currently also the home of the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, which Ranadivé also owns.