Magnitude-4.3 earthquake hits part of Monterey County

PARKFIELD - A magnitude-4.3 earthquake has struck in Monterey County.

According to USGS, the earthquake happened at 12:17 p.m., 3.7 miles northwest of the town of Parkfield. The earthquake happened 5.6 miles below the earth's surface, and the original estimate of the quake's magnitude was 4.7.

The earthquake was reportedly felt southwest of Parkfield in Paso Robles, Camp Roberts, and Morrow Bay, according to the agency's Community Intensity Map. So far, there have been no reports of damage.

USGS says that the region where the earthquake happened is along the San Andreas Fault between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Parkfield is sometimes referred to as the "earthquake capital of California" because it has produced earthquakes in the 6-magnitude range since the 1800s. The last Parkfield Quake happened in 2004.