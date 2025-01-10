Long-lost fish species Sacramento perch make return to region

Sacramento perch to make return to local waterways after 5 decades

SACRAMENTO — A fish species that's been gone for more than 50 years is now making a comeback.

The pond at Granite Regional Park is the new home of the long-lost aquatic species, the Sacramento perch.

The perch was native to valley waterways but it disappeared five decades ago due to the changing environment.

"The habitat was altered dramatically between damming, hydraulic mining, the draining of the marshes," said Max Fish, a scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Fish said it's a great species for sport fishing and for food.

"As far as freshwater fish go, I think Sacramento perch are at about the top of the list," he said. "It's a firm white meat that's really versatile."

Now, the state is launching a pilot project to bring the fish population back, and Granite Park is the first place it's being released.

"This is history, returning the Sacramento perch to Sacramento where it was so numerous once upon a time," said Peter Tira, a Fish and Wildlife spokesperson.

Approximately 3,000 young perch have now been stocked in the pond.

"This is a quarry pond originally, so it's actually very deep," Tira said.

Vincent Devenecia is a local fisherman and said he's hoping his young son hooks one.

"You can let these little ones actually get out in the outdoors and communities and interact and have a chance at that rare fish," he said.

This is a pilot perch study, meaning that scientists will research how the fish adapts to its new environment and determine if more should be released in the future.

It's also a way to increase genetic diversity in the species by planting them in areas they've been gone from for decades.

The researchers are also eager to see the reaction from anglers, most of whom have never reeled in this rare catch.

"They've been largely forgotten," Fish said. "They're just a really cool fish that everybody seems to get excited about."

The perch have been released just in time for Saturday's free Fishing in the City clinic at Granite Regional Park, which begins at 8 a.m. and is designed to teach kids under 16 years old the skills they need to catch fish.