Infant found dead in Lodi, investigation underway, police say

LODI – An investigation is underway after an infant was found dead in Lodi on Thursday morning, police said.

Officers said they responded to Tokay Street and Sacramento Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report that an infant was found in the area.

When police and medics arrived, they said the infant was pronounced dead.

A woman who spoke with CBS Sacramento said she found the infant behind a mechanic shop building in the area.

Police said no other information could be released at this time and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lodi Police Department.