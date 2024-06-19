Watch CBS News
Lodi homeowner demands action after third car crashes into his home in 3 years

By Brady Halbleib

LODI — A man in Lodi said he is fed up after three cars crashed into his home in the last three years.

The latest crash happened last Wednesday. His home is located at the top of a T intersection at West Pine Street and North Ham Lane.

Tim Scanlon, the homeowner, and his neighbors say it comes down to speeding drivers coming down W Pine Street and not being able to stop at North Ham Lane.

Right now, West Pine has a 35-mile-per-hour speed limit with no stop signs. The residents there say drivers can gain a lot of speed before coming to the intersection.

The first two crashes at Scanlon's home resulted in more than $80,000 worth of damage.

Scanlon is now hoping the city does something to make the intersection safer. He said they should "place additional warning signs saying 'Stop Ahead' " and add speed humps and turnarounds.

The city has not yet gotten back to CBS13 with a response, but they told us last week that they are aware of the problem and are currently working on solutions for the intersection.

Scanlon also noted that he hopes the city will help with the cost of repairs.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 10:41 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

