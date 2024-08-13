2 juveniles hurt in Lodi shooting, 17-year-old suspect arrested

LODI – An investigation is underway in Lodi after two juveniles were shot late Monday night, authorities say.

According to the Lodi Police Department, officers responded near Flora and S. Garfield streets before midnight to investigate a report of gunshots.

There, officers found two juveniles who had been shot. The injuries weren't life-threatening, police say.

A 17-year-old suspect was soon found nearby and was arrested by officers.

The 17-year-old is now facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and hit and run – with police saying they believe he crashed while trying to get away.

Exactly what led up to the shooting remains under investigation.