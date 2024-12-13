Some Live Oak residents concerned over drinking water after discovery of forever chemicals in well

LIVE OAK – People who live in the city of Live Oak have concerns over their drinking water after a well sample discovered the presence of forever chemicals.

The California Water Resources Control Board is overseeing a project that samples roughly 4,000 public water wells serving disadvantaged communities across California.

Results from the samples are being used to better understand poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as forever chemicals. A sample in a well in Live Oak came back with a presence of them.

PFAS are found in many common household items from make up to cookware. Now they're making their way into our water supply.

"They can spread widely through the environment without breaking down. So for that reason, scientists have detected PFAS compounds in many water systems across the country and across the world," said Amanda Quay with the Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Drinking Water Section.

The state water resources control board recently tested the wells in the city of Live Oak. In one of them, PFAS were detected above what's called notification level at 3.3 parts per trillion.

"We don't want it to be at six times worse than it currently is to reach the legally required action level," said Cruz Mora, a Live Oak resident.

The city isn't required to take any action until the levels reach 20, but this concerned resident says the public has a right to know now. He wants the city to be more transparent about what was found in the drinking water.

"My family neighbors community members are all suffering from all the complications of PFAS and water contamination does to the human body," Mora said.

Cruz said he wants the city to take immediate action instead of waiting for the action threshold. The well sample shows the water containing a category of PFAS called perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS).

"This is one of the well-researched PFAS that do have some health impacts associated with them," Guay said.

"In this case, the well reported a concentration of PFHxS at 3.3 parts per trillion. This level exceeds the advisory level of 3 parts per trillion - the level that does not pose a significant health risk but warrants notification of the governing body," the water board said in a statement.

"I'm pleading with our city council as elected representatives for me and my community to please consider taking action," Mora said. "We need change, we need federal and state resources to build the first-ever drinking water plant here in Live Oak, we don't have that currently."

"We are aware of the recent reports regarding the presence of PFAS in our town's drinking water. We are committed to providing accurate and timely information to our residents," Live Oak Mayor Ashley Hernandez said in a statement.

The City of Live Oak's 9,800 residents rely on wells as their drinking water.